A New Video Shows Cut Content From Dark Souls III

The last entry in the Souls series, Dark Souls III, was an overwhelmingly large game at times, so the thought of it including more content at one point is staggering. A new video by the user, Lance McDonald, shows off some more unused content from Dark Souls III, including a couple of bosses, new enemies, and totally different creature designs than what were found in the actual release.

While playing through an alpha version of the game, McDonald was able to access these features that were not intended to be seen. Among them is a boss named Angel of Dragons, which is a clear inspiration for the optional boss, Oceiros, the Consumed King. Angel of Dragons is seen holding his baby, Ocelotte, during the fight, which is a major difference from Oceiros. The room is also littered with ghost-like swords that can be walked through.

Another interesting change in this alpha version is the initial design of the boss, Vordt of the Boreal Valley. The cut version features a piece of music that was never included in the final game’s release. The major change is that this version of Vordt is seen with several babies clinging to his stomach, an interesting omission from the final version.

Finally, one of the conversational NPCs that made it into the final release were originally designed to be timid, hostile enemies that were slow and clumsy. They were ultimately repurposed to help the player in the final release.

There are a few other little discoveries, so make sure to watch Lance McDonald’s video, which will give you more insight into some of this newly uncovered Dark Souls III content.

[Source: WCCFTech via YouTube]