Beat Saber Adds K/DA Mega-Hit POP/STARS to Its Lineup

“POP/STARS,” the mega-hit from League of Legends‘ virtual K-pop group K/DA, is now playable in Beat Saber.

“What the hell did I just read?” If that’s the question you just asked yourself, you’re not alone. For the uninitiated, all you need to know is that “POP/STARS” is a super hot pop song that managed to shoot to the top of Apple Music’s pop and K-pop charts, and it’s now available to play—for free—as a stage in Beat Saber, the VR rhythm game for PS4 and PC (check out our review).

Here’s the tweet making the announcement.