PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best Game Soundtrack Winner

Music is a powerful element, and a big piece of what makes many games so great. 2018 was an incredible year for video game soundtracks, so much so that many great and deserving soundtracks didn’t even make our list of nominees. Jason Graves’ Moss soundtrack, Dan Romer’s Far Cry 5 compilations, and many others allowed us to immerse ourselves within the themes of each world, both while playing the game and outside of it. The soundtracks that made the nominations list come from a wide variety of genres and styles of games, but we have to reach a consensus on just one. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Game Soundtrack in 2018.

Best Game Soundtrack 2018 Winner

God of War (Bear McCreary)

In a year full of great video game soundtracks, it takes something special to stand out above the rest. Bear McCreary’s God of War soundtrack is amazing simply because of how well it blends with the themes on screen. The music becomes entangled, perfectly woven into the action as Kratos and Atreus journey across the realms. The best video game soundtracks can be listened to on their own, but also play a strong role within the game itself. The God of War score carries across the realms, and earned its place as the Best Game Soundtrack in a year of great video game soundtracks.

Reader’s Choice Winner

God of War (Bear McCreary)

This was another close one, with Red Dead Redemption 2 pulling up a close second by just a few votes, but ultimately our readers loved that powerful score by Bear McCreary. We had a number of write-ins too, which proved how great this year was for game music.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners today, leading up to the Game of the Year award.