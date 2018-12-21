PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best Publisher Winner

Publishers often give studios the opportunity to make great things with big budgets, helping little ideas that might be otherwise impossible come to life. We’ve seen a few great publishers this year doing some awesome things with their studios, including a wide range of games, genres, and niches across the industry. One studio in particular had an amazing year though, but before we announce the winner, here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Publisher in 2018.

Best Publisher 2018 Winner

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony’s had some huge wins this year. Just look at our own Game of the Year awards. Sony Interactive Entertainment has had a number of games win and get nominated. In 2018, Sony Interactive Entertainment published Detroit: Become Human, God of War, MLB The Show 18, Shadow of the Colossus, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Bravo Team, Déraciné, Firewall: Zero Hour, and The Inpatient. Just with Detroit, God of War, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, they won some huge victories with PlayStation exclusives this year. Shadow of the Colossus is easily one of the best remakes of a classic that we’ve ever had. There was never any doubt that Sony Interactive Entertainment was going to take home the award for the Best Publisher this year.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Sony Interactive Entertainment

It’s really no surprise that you agreed with us on this one. Sony did an amazing job with their games this year, and unless you fall into some other niche, chances are you played and loved at least one of the many games that SIE published in 2018. With how many awards God of War has won, it’s clear that SIE is a fan favorite.

Don’t miss our full lineup of winners and nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners today, leading up to the Game of the Year award.