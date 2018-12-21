The Crash Team Racing Remaster Special Edition Unlocks a Major Character

When Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled was revealed at The Game Awards 2018, some may have missed that there’s actually two editions coming. While you can simply buy the game by itself, there’s also a special Nitros Oxide Edition available for preorder. It includes some exclusive in-game content, including a special character unlock.

As its name implies, the Nitros Oxide Edition goes big on Crash Team Racing’s big bad, Nitros Oxide. Buying the special edition makes him immediately playable from the moment you start the game. Keep in mind that Nitros Oxide is playable in the standard edition. However, you have to unlock him and his hovercraft by playing Crash Team Racing’s Adventure Mode. This special edition is $59.99, as opposed to the standard game’s price of $39.99.

While the big draw here is obviously the extra character, the special edition does come with some other extras, including:

• Star Crash – Crash Character Skin • Star Coco – Coco Character Skin • Star Cortex – Neo Cortex Character Skin • Additional Digital Content to be announced later

It appears that these character skins are exclusive to the Nitros Oxide Edition, but we’ll have to wait and see on that. Honestly, $20 is a steep price for what is essentially unlocking a character early. Hopefully, we learn on what the “addition digital content is” sooner rather than later. You do get some bonuses for preordering as well, including an exclusive theme and two exclusive avatars. But you can get those for preordering the base game, as well.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled launches on June 21, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch (a date we predicted, by the way). Are you on board with the Nitros Oxide Edition? Or are you fine with saving the $20 and just unlocking him in-game? Let us know!

