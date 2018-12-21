PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Game of the Year Winner

This awards feels like it’s been coming all week, but in truth, this award has been getting prepped all year. The Game of the Year is the best of the best, the top game that came out all year. That means we can only pick one, even if the year was filled with amazing games. 2018 was one of those years, from Red Dead Redemption 2, to God of War, to Marvel’s Spider-Man; these were just a small fraction of the incredible titles that should be played this year. Before we reveal which game won our top spot, here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Game of the Year in 2018.

Game of the Year 2018 Winner

God of War

Read our review.

God of War won our Best Narrative, Action Game, Adventure Game, Game Soundtrack, PlayStation Exclusive, and New Idea awards. Cory Barlog also won our Industry Person of the Year award, so it only makes sense that his passion and humility would translate to the best game of 2018. Cory Barlog isn’t solely responsible for God of War though. Santa Monica Studio has an extremely impassioned team of people that took a beloved character and extracted something new and wonderful out of him. They made Kratos a new father. A new husband. Someone trying hard to not be the man he once was. And they changed a familiar setting to meaningfully evolve the character and his world. They took a man once known for pure unfettered vengeance and gave him a lot more of a heart. Looking back at the games that released in 2018, there were a lot of great titles, but it’s quite clear now that God of War more than deserved to take the top honors as our Game of the Year.

Reader’s Choice Winner

God of War

Once again, your votes matched up with ours, making God of War the PSLS Readers’ Choice Game of the Year. Red Dead Redemption 2 followed up in second, and Marvel’s Spider-Man brought up a distant third. All of them are excellent games, but only one can be the best game of 2018, and you all agreed that it was 2018.

Now that we’ve revealed our Game of the Year, don’t miss our full lineup of winners and nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ve gathered all 29 categories in one place so that you can easily see which games got top honors this year. Thank you to all of the amazing developers and publishers that made games this year. Thank you to our readers for participating and voting in our Game of the Year awards. 2018 might be over, but I’m looking forward to seeing which games grace this list next year.