Hitman 2’s Next Elusive Target Is a Paranoid Colombian Revolutionary

The next Elusive Target in Hitman 2 is now live. Elusive targets are not for the faint of heart, but if you consider yourself a true expert, your next target is Vicente Murillo. You can find him in Santa Fortuna, and you’re only going to have one chance to take him out before he escapes forever. Act fast, though, because Murillo will only be in Colombia until December 30, 2018, and then he’s gone. Check out the new elusive target trailer above.

Murillo reportedly disappeared in South America back in the 1980s. Known as “The Revolutionary,” Murillo has some radical ideas about how the world around him should be organized. Now that he’s back, he’s determined to establish a new world order beginning in Colombia. This isn’t the first time that crackpot revolutionaries have ascended to positions of power, but Murillo is dangerous enough to merit your lethal intervention.

According to “intel” shared in this morning’s press release, you’re going to have to exploit Murillo’s quirks if you want to isolate and eliminate him. He’s a narcissist, so perhaps appealing to his pride will score you a meeting with him if you pretend to be someone very important. He’s also a known liar, so ironically, you may uncover some very useful information when he opens his big mouth. He’s also known to be severely paranoid, to the point of compulsive alcoholism. A little poison could go a long way, there.

As mentioned, if you mess this up and fail to take him out, he escapes, or you perish, then that’s it. There are no second chances. If you succeed, you’ll score an exclusive “Casual Tourist with Gloves” suit. Also, don’t forget about the limited-time Holiday Hoarders event! Good luck, agents!