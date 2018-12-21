PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Industry Person of the Year Winner

While video games are full of passionate and excited people, there are certain people in the gaming industry that stand out above the rest. Some of them, like Troy Baker and Nolan North, can capture our hearts with a smile and their dedication to their craft. Bryan Dechart managed to get some attention this year through his engagement with fans. And of course there are the developers that pour themselves into their games, making the very things that we love to play. How could we choose just one? Somehow we managed to pick the person that best represented all of the good in video games in 2018. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Industry Person of the Year in 2018.

Industry Person of the Year 2018 Winner

Cory Barlog (Director, God of War)

If there is one person I would love to sit down and have a beer with, it would be Cory Barlog. The video game industry is full of amazing developers, and Cory Barlog embodies the best of all of them. God of War is an amazing game because of his extraordinary drive, passion, and ability to lead the team at Sony Santa Monica in a unified vision. Shortly after God of War launched, he showed us his grounded and emotional side, allowing himself to be extremely humble and grateful to the fans for God of War’s success. He’s a family man, he’s a creative genius, and perhaps most importantly of all, he’s human. If you connected in any way with God of War’s action, adventure, or its narrative, then you connected with a piece of Cory Barlog’s heart, and we can’t think of anyone more deserving to win the Industry Person of the Year award in 2018.

Reader’s Choice Winner

It was no contest. Cory Barlog overwhelmingly took your vote as well. You felt that Barlog embodied the best of the industry in 2018 and voted him as the readers’ choice pick for Industry Person of the Year.

