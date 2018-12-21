Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience Delayed Until January

Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience is already fitting into the franchise, as it has now officially been delayed to January 18, 2019. Available for free on PlayStation VR, this “interactive video” was announced back in fall 2018 and marketed as a way for fans to relive some of their favorite Kingdom Hearts memories. Originally announced for December 25, 2018, this trip down memory lane will no longer be part of your holiday festivities.

This title is less of a game and more of an interactive experience, but as you keep playing you’ll be able to unlock new content. So even though the experience itself is only ten minutes long, there could be a lot more to do in the world. More stages are still planned to be added to Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience. However, just like the game, these additional stages have also been delayed from January 18th to sometime in Spring 2019.

Despite this delay, Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience will still serve as a source of hype tool for the next entry in this storied franchise, as Kingdom Hearts III will launch on January 29, 2019.

[Source: Gematsu]