Paladins Finally Gets Cross-Play, Just Not on PS4

Paladins recently got a major update, and with it, a long-awaited feature was finally introduced: cross-platform play! The feature has finally been enabled on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In addition, cross-progression is now available on Xbox One and PC, as well. Where’s PlayStation 4, you ask? Sadly, the PS4 was the only platform not included in the cross-play announcement. It’s a story we’ve heard before, but yet again, another online game gets cross-play on every platform except the PlayStation 4.

Of course, we already had an inkling that this would happen. Well, more than an inkling, really, as the game’s developers flat-out said Sony “is not too keen” on cross-play. Still, it’s a shame this is a narrative that is being told once again. The developer update does say that Paladins is “technically ready to support” both cross-play and cross-progression “on other platforms as the opportunity arises.” However, don’t expect major updates on that front any time soon.

The saga of Sony and cross-play is a long and winding one. The developers of major games like Minecraft, Rocket League, and Ark: Survival Evolved have either expressed a desire for cross-play, or flat-out enabled it on platforms besides the PS4. Things really came to a head, however, when the announcement of Fortnite coming to the Nintendo Switch was coupled with the announcement it would feature cross-play, as well. Cross-play on every system except for the PlayStation 4, of course.

Then Sony came out and said it would be allowing cross-platform play, though exclusively for Fortnite. Sony’s wording made it clear that enabling cross-play would be a case-by-case basis. So while Sony has made some important strides forward, it’s still not fully there yet. However, the potential is certainly there, so let’s not give up hope yet.

Paladins is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You just won’t be able to play with everyone on those platforms.

[Source: Paladins]