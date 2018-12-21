The PlayStation Holiday Flash Sale Has Huge Discounts on Best-Sellers

You’re spoiled for choices, when it comes to discounted PS4 games right now. On top of the standard holiday sale being hosted on PSN at the moment, PlayStation is also throwing a special holiday flash sale! So many new and best-selling games are deeply discounted. Even better, the discounts apply for everyone and not just PlayStation Plus members.

While there are well over 1,000 games on sale at the moment, due to the combined sales, here’s a complete rundown of everything marked down from the holiday flash sale. Special shoutout to Captain of Outer Space on ResetEra, for collecting everything and arranging it so neatly:

Boundless – $31.99 – 20% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $44.99 – 25% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe – $89.99 – 10% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Enhanced – $116.99 – 10% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4/Destiny 2/Overwatch Action Pack – $95.99 – 40% Off

Dakar 18 – $41.99 – 30% Off

Dragon Quest XI: Digital Edition of Light – $35.99 – 40% Off

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator – $10.49 – 30% Off

Far Cry 5 – $23.99 – 60% Off

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition – $27.99 – 60% Off

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition – $44.99 – 50% Off

For Honor – $9.99 – 75% Off

For Honor Marching Fire Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off

The Forest – $16.99 – 15% Off

Grip – $31.99 – 20% Off

Grip Digital Deluxe – $34.99 – 30% Off

Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition – $10.49 – 30% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $20.99 – 30% Off

Just Cause 4 Digital Deluxe Edition – $52.49 – 25% Off

Just Cause 4 Gold Edition – $67.49 – 25% Off

Just Cause 4 Standard Edition – $47.99 – 20% Off

Just Dance 2019 – $23.99 – 40% Off

Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 – $3.99 – 50% Off

Mark of the Ninja Remastered – $14.99 – 25% Off

NBA 2K19 – $29.99 – 50% Off

NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition – $49.99 – 50% Off

NBA 2K19 – 75000 VC Pack – $17.99 – 10% Off – In-game only

NBA 2K19 – 200000 VC Pack – $44.99 – 10% Off – In-game only

NBA 2K19 – 450000 VC Pack – $89.99 – 10% Off – In-game only

Omen of Sorrow – $34.99 – 30% Off

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – $69.59 – 13% Off

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – $89.99 – 10% Off

Road Redemption – $13.99 – 30% Off

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – $29.99 – 50% Off

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Croft Edition – $44.99 – 50% Off

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Digital Deluxe Edition – $34.99 – 50% Off

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Season Pass – $20.09 – 33% Off

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption – $13.29 – 30% Off

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition – $40.19 – 33% Off

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition – $53.59 – 33% Off

Super Street: The Game – $19.99 – 50% Off

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition – $14.99 – 70% Off

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition – $59.99 – 50% Off

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition – $39.99 – 50% Off

Valkyria Chronicles 4 – $29.99 – 50% Off

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – $29.99 – 50% Off

Creed: Rise to Glory – $14.99 – 50% Off

Transference – $14.99 – 40% Off

Timespinner – $16.99 – 15% Off

Dragon Quest XI is a no-brainer at that price, as it’s one of the best JRPGs we’ve ever played. By the way, you can also find a free Dragon Quest XI theme and avatar bundle on PSN. If you’re looking for another fantastic time-sink, you could do no better than Yakuza 6 for half off.

Happy shopping!