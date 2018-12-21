The PlayStation Holiday Flash Sale Has Huge Discounts on Best-Sellers
You’re spoiled for choices, when it comes to discounted PS4 games right now. On top of the standard holiday sale being hosted on PSN at the moment, PlayStation is also throwing a special holiday flash sale! So many new and best-selling games are deeply discounted. Even better, the discounts apply for everyone and not just PlayStation Plus members.
While there are well over 1,000 games on sale at the moment, due to the combined sales, here’s a complete rundown of everything marked down from the holiday flash sale. Special shoutout to Captain of Outer Space on ResetEra, for collecting everything and arranging it so neatly:
- Boundless – $31.99 – 20% Off
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $44.99 – 25% Off
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe – $89.99 – 10% Off
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Enhanced – $116.99 – 10% Off
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4/Destiny 2/Overwatch Action Pack – $95.99 – 40% Off
- Dakar 18 – $41.99 – 30% Off
- Dragon Quest XI: Digital Edition of Light – $35.99 – 40% Off
- Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator – $10.49 – 30% Off
- Far Cry 5 – $23.99 – 60% Off
- Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition – $27.99 – 60% Off
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition – $44.99 – 50% Off
- For Honor – $9.99 – 75% Off
- For Honor Marching Fire Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off
- The Forest – $16.99 – 15% Off
- Grip – $31.99 – 20% Off
- Grip Digital Deluxe – $34.99 – 30% Off
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition – $10.49 – 30% Off
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $20.99 – 30% Off
- Just Cause 4 Digital Deluxe Edition – $52.49 – 25% Off
- Just Cause 4 Gold Edition – $67.49 – 25% Off
- Just Cause 4 Standard Edition – $47.99 – 20% Off
- Just Dance 2019 – $23.99 – 40% Off
- Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 – $3.99 – 50% Off
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered – $14.99 – 25% Off
- NBA 2K19 – $29.99 – 50% Off
- NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition – $49.99 – 50% Off
- NBA 2K19 – 75000 VC Pack – $17.99 – 10% Off – In-game only
- NBA 2K19 – 200000 VC Pack – $44.99 – 10% Off – In-game only
- NBA 2K19 – 450000 VC Pack – $89.99 – 10% Off – In-game only
- Omen of Sorrow – $34.99 – 30% Off
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – $69.59 – 13% Off
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – $89.99 – 10% Off
- Road Redemption – $13.99 – 30% Off
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – $29.99 – 50% Off
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Croft Edition – $44.99 – 50% Off
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Digital Deluxe Edition – $34.99 – 50% Off
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Season Pass – $20.09 – 33% Off
- Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption – $13.29 – 30% Off
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition – $40.19 – 33% Off
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition – $53.59 – 33% Off
- Super Street: The Game – $19.99 – 50% Off
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition – $14.99 – 70% Off
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition – $59.99 – 50% Off
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition – $39.99 – 50% Off
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 – $29.99 – 50% Off
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – $29.99 – 50% Off
- Creed: Rise to Glory – $14.99 – 50% Off
- Transference – $14.99 – 40% Off
- Timespinner – $16.99 – 15% Off
Dragon Quest XI is a no-brainer at that price, as it’s one of the best JRPGs we’ve ever played. By the way, you can also find a free Dragon Quest XI theme and avatar bundle on PSN. If you’re looking for another fantastic time-sink, you could do no better than Yakuza 6 for half off.
Happy shopping!