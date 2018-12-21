PlayStation VR’s Star Child Remains in Development, Despite Preorder Cancellations

PlayStation VR owners who preordered Playful’s Star Child recently received notice of their orders being canceled. Consequently, this sparked a wave of concern, with many fans thinking the title had been outright canceled too. Thankfully, this is not the case. On Star Child’s official Twitter page, Playful has confirmed the PSVR exclusive remains in development. Apparently, it was the changing of the developer’s “internal projected launch date” that triggered preorder cancellations on PlayStation Network.

Playful’s Twitter post on the matter appears below, complete with charming art and well wishes:

Playful is still hard at work on Star Child! Our internal projected launch date changed, triggering a cancellation of pre-orders on PSN, but rest assured the game’s development is alive and well. We can’t wait to share more soon! Until then, happy holidays! pic.twitter.com/NTnlb3HUIO — Star Child (@starchildgame) December 21, 2018

Star Child never received an official release date; however, it was expected to launch by the end of 2018. Interestingly, Playful’s confirmation that all is well lacks any mention of a potential launch date. Perhaps that information will roll out once the developer begins sharing more information.

The game was announced during E3 2017. Its alien setting, futuristic aesthetic, and bright colors immediately stood out. Months thereafter, Star Child was shown again during the pre-game show for PlayStation’s Paris Games Week conference in 2017. This look at the title showcased the protagonist, Spectra, and teased more of the world’s strange creatures and technology.

Star Child’s last big showing was at PlayStation Experience 2017. Hopefully, 2019 will be an important year for this curious PlayStation VR adventure.