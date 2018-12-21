Starlink’s Starter Edition Just Got a Stellar Discount on Amazon

Right now, you can score Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Starter Edition for $29.99 on Amazon. The listing is right here. This is a significantly-deep discount, as this version of Starlink typically retails for $74.99. Before you ask, yes, this is the version that comes with the toys. Here’s everything you get for your 30 bucks:

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Controller Mount

Zenith Starship

Mason Rana

Flamethrower Weapon

Frost Barrage Weapon

Shredder Weapon

Do you need the controller mound and physical ships in order to play the game? No, you don’t, but they do look cool, and they’re fun to collect. Just be warned: Some of the bundles that contain ships, weapons, and pilots can cost upward of $40. If you’re going all-in on Starlink‘s physical ships, be prepared to drop a few bones.

Now is an opportune time to jump into Starlink. Ubisoft just dropped a beefy update to the game, which adds new ways to play and new things to do. You can read about the update here, but here’s a very brief outline of what was added:

New Enemy Units – All planets of the Atlas star system will receive brand new enemy types, introducing unique gameplay mechanics and encouraging players to adopt new strategies.

New Activity – Outlaw fortifications will appear all over Atlas for players to take down. This new activity will provide loot and experience upon completion.

Photo Mode – Players will be able to capture the favorite moments of their journey throughout Atlas and express their creativity with several tools to personalize their shots.

If you’re a Prime member, you could very well receive this for yourself or for a loved one before Christmas day, so if that’s your intention, grab one before they’re gone!