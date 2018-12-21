Grab The Last of Us Part II’s Burning Car PS4 Theme on the PlayStation UK Store

A new PlayStation 4 dynamic theme for The Last of Us Part II has appeared on the PlayStation UK Store. Dubbed the “Burning Car Theme,” this new addition to the PlayStation 4 is free of charge. Currently, the dynamic theme does not appear on the PlayStation US Store.

Below you can view a preview of the theme, based on its product page placement:

This isn’t the first time a dynamic theme for The Last of Us Part II has graced the PlayStation Store. To celebrate Outbreak Day 2018, which occurred in-universe on September 26th, Naughty Dog and Sony launched a dynamic theme featuring Ellie. It was free for a time, but now costs $2.99 USD.

News on The Last of Us Part II has been scarce since its showing during E3 2018. Still, a few details have emerged, though they may seem minor compared to gameplay footage or an official release date. For starters, Naughty Dog confirmed multiplayer will return in some fashion. In addition, a sample from Gustavo Santaolalla’s work on The Last of Us Part II’s soundtrack has hit the web.

The highly-anticipated sequel did not appear at The Game Awards 2018. This absence was expected, as Naughty Dog had previously teased there was nothing to share. The team plans to unveil more when the time is right, but there exists no hints as to when that time will come. With Sony skipping E3 2019, it is anyone’s guess as to when The Last of Us will take over another stage.

Though it’s widely expected to launch in 2019, The Last of Us Part II remains without an official release date.