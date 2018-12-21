Thimbleweed Park Performed Worst on the PlayStation 4

It’s always interesting to see the divide in sales for multiplatform releases. Knowing which sect of gamers gravitated more to a certain release is always fascinating. A new chart showed off which platform had the most sales of Ron Gilbert’s Thimbleweed Park, and the results are surprising, to say the least.

For starters, Thimbleweed Park performed best on the Nintendo Switch, which is fairly surprising when you consider that it released after the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions. Arguably more surprising than that, however, is the fact that out of all the systems, it sold the worst on the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 4 version of Thimbleweed Park made only 3.5% of the total dollar sales, which is a minuscule amount. Gilbert himself called the numbers “perplexing,” taking into account the massive install base the PS4 has. In fact, this fact is the very reason Thimbleweed Park isn’t getting a PlayStation Vita port. Considering the sales success of the Switch version, it’s possible the Vita could see similar success. But it may have just been a lost cause in the end.

As for why PS4 sales were so low, well, that’s a can of worms in itself. It’s possible that many didn’t want to use the Dualshock controller to navigate a point-and-click game. Then again, though, the Xbox One version did pretty well (making around 10% of sales), so maybe there’s a different reason. It did release months after the Xbox One and PC versions, but that didn’t ultimately matter for the Switch sales.

Despite the disappointing sales, our review of Thimbleweed Park (on the PS4, obviously) was a positive one. We called it “a window in the past that shouldn’t be missed.” Did you buy Thimbleweed Park on the PlayStation 4, or did you go for a different version? What influenced your decision? Let us know!

[Source: Grumpy Gamer]