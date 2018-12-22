Zombies Have Mysteriously Gone Missing in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout Mode

Following a tease on Twitter, Treyarch has intentionally removed Zombies from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s Blackout mode in a minor update that went live a little while ago. The update also reduced Level 3 Armor by removing it from Zombies Stashes (Mystery Boxes).

Patch notes are as follows (all platforms):

Blackout Armor Removed Level 3 Armor from Zombies Stashes (AKA Mystery Boxes).

Stashes Addressed some previous issues with looting Stashes; additional fixes incoming later today.

Zombies Zombies in Blackout have mysteriously vanished…

Miscellaneous Addressed an issue with the Paladin weapon model when using the Sniper Scope.

Multiplayer Miscellaneous Addressed an issue with optics on the Paladin Valkyrie Mastercraft. Addressed an issue that prevented “The Numbers” outfits from being used in MP (PS4). Fixed additional crashes related to Zero’s Ice Pick.

Maps Morocco Closed an exploit where players could grapple on top of a rooftop in the southern corner of the map.

Zombies Gameplay Closed an exploit that allowed players to use Mule Kick to equip multiple Wonder Weapons.

Dead of the Night Closed an exploit that caused the Stake Knife to deal too much damage. Closed an exploit in the Music Room that allowed players to avoid damage.



Another update is set to be rolled out soon, which will address the issue of Death Stash icons flickering at times.

“Play nice out there this holiday season…we might have some goodies in our sleigh for next week,” Treyarch teased on Reddit. While we don’t know what the studio has in store for Zombies, we expect them to return to Blackout in time for Christmas.

[Source: Reddit]