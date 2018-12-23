PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection Included Games Worth $1,500 in 2018

How much value each player derives from PlayStation Plus depends on a number of factors but it’s interesting to see some numbers put together to analyze the Instant Game Collection’s offerings in a given year. Folks over at Polygon have done exactly that: number crunching to give us an overall picture of what we received in exchange for our money in 2018.

This year, IGC offered 76 games worth a total retail value (as of Friday, December 21) of $1,508.74. This is $221.49 more than 2017’s combined total. The average critic score of IGC’s 2018 lineup sits at 69.5, which is 1.8 points lower than 2017.

The highest-scoring lineup, which included SOMA and OnRush, was released in December, with an average score of 82.8. August‘s lineup (Mafia III, Dead By Daylight) offered the highest dollar value, with games totaling $205.91.

April‘s linuep, which included Mad Max and TrackMania Turbo, was the lowest-scored at 60.5, in terms of average critic review. September was highlighted by God of War 3 Remastered but it remained the lowest dollar value month, with games totaling $55.95.

Overall, four games included in the IGC 2018 lineup are currently priced at $40 and above at retail, six are valued at $30-$39.99, and nine are valued at $25-$29.99. 19 of the games offered with PS Plus retail from $15 to $19.99, and 27 of them are valued between $5 and $9.99.

The average age of IGC games this year sits at 3.2 years. January‘s lineup, which included Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Batman: The Telltale Series, offered the newest games (average age of 1.74 years at the time). The average age of May‘s lineup, headlined by Beyond: Two Souls and Rayman Legends, was the highest (4.75 years old at the time).

Which month was your favorite? Share your thoughts on IGC with us below.

[Source: Polygon]