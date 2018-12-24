PSLS Staff’s Top 10 Games of 2018 – Everyone’s Favorite Games of the Year

2018 is just a week away from being over, our Game of the Year 2018 awards have been handed out, and we are well on our way towards considering what 2019 games will earn those awards in a year’s time. While our Game of the Year Awards were full of great titles, plenty of other games didn’t receive honors.

We wanted to offer the PlayStation LifeStyle staff an opportunity to tell you about their individual top 10 games of 2018, whether or not they landed awards this year. There are some obvious contenders that appear on nearly every list, but we’ve also got some surprises, non-PlayStation games, and guilty pleasures that people have loved playing in 2018, even if they weren’t award worthy.

At the end of the day, isn’t enjoying the games and having fun with them what it’s all about?

PSLS Staff – Everyone’s Top 10 Games of 2018

Some, like our Game of the Year winner, God of War, appear on multiple lists, while other writers have some eclectic tastes with some unique games and genres. Plenty of people on the staff loved games that didn’t appear on the PlayStation platform, with Nintendo Switch and even mobile titles making appearances. There are even some widely disliked games that some people on our staff just loved. What’s absolutely clear when looking at these lists is that 2018 was an incredible year for games with some great titles that you definitely shouldn’t miss. Even if the games don’t appeal to everybody, what’s most important is that we’ve had fun playing them.

Did any of your own top 10 games of 2018 land our our lists too? Anything that none of us mentioned that stuck out to you? Let us know your own top 10 games of 2018 in the comments below.

Essential Reading