Get a Better Look at Azur Lane: Crosswave’s New Ship Girls and Naval Battles

In September 2018, it was announced that Azur Lane: Crosswave would be released for the PS4. Originally released as a Cinese mobile game, Azur Lane focuses on side-scrolling, shoot-em-up RPG action, with an emphasis on attractive anime women personified as ships. A new trailer has been released, and it introduces new characters and ship battles for the PS4 version. Although the mobile version included side-scrolling action, the new PS4 version will have 3D battles and allow for 360 degree movement. This is the beauty of releasing on consoles.

The trailer also shows off the following features:

A completely original story

Numerous sub-stories activated by meeting certain requirements

Fully-voiced story and sub-stories

Many new background music tracks

Freely take pictures in “Photo Mode”

The Compile Heart website also gives us a look at two new playable characters, Cleveland and Portland. The PS4 version will have a new enemy ship, Purifier, as well as two new support ships, Admiral Hipper and Indianapolis. You can check out many new features in the trailer above.

It appears like this version will not just be a port of the mobile game, but a fully fledged console version, with features to match the hardware. Azur Lane: Crosswave is set to release in Japan in 2019, with no official announcement that it will come to the West.

[Source: Gematsu]