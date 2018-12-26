Paul George’s PlayStation Sneakers Get a Modern Colorway and Release Date

NBA player Paul George, of the Oklahoma City Thunder, is no stranger to Sony collaborations. It was just last month that he did a deep dive into the PG 2.5 x PlayStation [Retro Grey] Colorway, which seemed intentionally timed to hype up the release of the PlayStation Classic. But PG 2.5 x PlayStation isn’t just limited to that 1990s aesthetic, as a modern PlayStation blue colorway is dropping December 27, 2018 at 10:00 am EST for $110.

You can sign up for notifications from Nike directly. New kicks always sell out immediately. So if you want to secure a pair, you’ll need to be even more prepared than you are when Limited Run Games releases a new title.

The symbols on the tongues of each shoe will light up when turned on with the power button behind the tongue. These LED Lights are powered by a lithium battery and will cause both icons to glow blue or pulsate blue, mimicking the PlayStation 4 when it turns on. The midsole still has that paint splatter, PlayStation galaxy theme. Lastly, you’ll find PlayStation symbols wrapped around the sneaker.

Get into hype beast mode by looking at these shoes, in detail.

[Source: Nike]