January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup Includes Steep and Portal Knights

Your PlayStation Plus free game lineup for January 2019 has been revealed. The two PS4 headliners for January are Ubisoft’s Steep, and the kid-friendly multiplayer romp Portal Knights. Check out some highlights for both of your headliners above!

The full lineup looks like this:

Amplitude (PS3)

(PS3) Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion (PS Vita / Cross-buy with PS4)

(PS Vita / Cross-buy with PS4) Steep (PS4)

(PS4) Portal Knights (PS4)

(PS4) Steep (PS4)

(PS4) Super Mutant Alien Assault (PS Vita)

(PS Vita) Zone of the Enders HD Collection (PS3)

Warframe players also have until January 15th to download the PlayStation Plus Booster Pack III for free. This booster pack contains 100 Platinum, 100,000 Credits, Quanta (a Corpus laser rifle), Quanta Obsidian Skin, seven day Affinity Booster, and a seven day Credit Booster. For many of you, this may be the most exciting part of the PlayStation Plus reveal this morning.

January is going to be a pretty divisive month for most PlayStation Plus subscribers. The two headliners are going to appeal strongly to a pretty narrow niche of gamers. These games are going to have an especially-tough time finding their way into the library of new PS4 owners who no doubt received some top-rated games with the rest of their holiday loot.

Still, free is free, and Steep is at least worth a try if the words “massive open world sports game” appeal to you at all. If you were lucky enough to have a white Christmas, some powdery, adrenaline-pumping, downhill mayhem may be just the thing to refresh your sense of holiday cheer.

How do you feel about January’s lineup? Will you be diving in to either of the headliners for the first time? Are you an avid Steep or Portal Knight player already? Let us know what we have to look forward to in the comments below!