Former Tequila Works Designer Will Join CD Projekt RED in January 2019

December 26, 2018Written by Brianna Reeves

Tequila Works developer

CD Projekt RED will soon add a new member to its development team. Former Lead Level Designer at Tequila Works Manuel Mendiluce is set to join the Polish studio in January 2019. While at Tequila Works, where he spent eight years, Mendiluce worked on titles such as 2012’s Deadlight and the adventure puzzle title RiME, which launched in 2017.

Mendiluce took to Twitter to reveal the news about his upcoming change in employment. In the tweet, he noted that he will be brought on board to help CD Projekt develop its newest title, Cyberpunk 2077. Whether Mendiluce will join the studio in a role mirroring the one he held at Tequila Works remains to be seen.

The celebratory tweet from Mendiluce is featured below:

It is worth noting that CD Projekt RED recently parted ways with a developer, Associate Design Director Kyle Rowley. In departing the studio, a move which will see him join Remedy Entertainment, Rowley teased that work on Cyberpunk 2077 is coming along just fine. Apparently, in the words of Rowley, CD Projekt’s venture into science fiction will be a “killer” experience for fans.

Cyberpunk 2077, similar to Remedy’s Control, is currently without an official release date. However, Control will supposedly launch sometime in 2019.

[Source: Manuel Mendiluce’s Twitter via GamingBolt]

