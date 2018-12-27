PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Marvel’s Spider-Man Is Japanese Developers’ Game of the Year

December 27, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man has been voted as the Game of the Year by Japanese developers, according to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. 128 Japanese developers and “industry professionals” were asked to vote on their favorite games that they played in 2018. Games that were voted for repeatedly accumulated points, and then a master list was constructed placing the most popular games at the top.

Marvel’s Spider-Man took the top spot, which is no surprise to us. We think it’s one of the best superhero games ever made. Spidey was up against some of Japan’s most popular series though, including Monster Hunter, Fate/Grand Order, Dragon Quest, and Splatoon.

For a one-off exclusive featuring a Western superhero to turn up as Game of the Year is strange, but a look at the full list shows even stranger results:

  1. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  2. Monster Hunter: World
  3. Detroit: Become Human
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. God of War
  6. Octopath Traveler
  7. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  8. Fortnite
  9. Conan Exiles
  10. Splatoon 2
  11. Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  12. Dead by Daylight
  13. Fate/Grand Order
  14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  15. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
  16. Cities: Skylines
  17. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  18. Dragon Quest Rivals
  19. Dungeon Maker
  20. Kyoutou Kotoba RPG Kotodaman
  21. Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
  22. Super Mario Party
  23. Border Break
  24. Teku-Teku Teku-Teku
  25. NieR Automata
  26. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  27. Clash Royale
  28. Dead Cells
  29. FarCry 5
  30. Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle

A lot of these games make sense, and lot of them come as total surprises. What is Conan Exiles doing in the top ten, especially appearing over Splatoon 2? Would anyone have expected Japanese developers to favor Fortnite above NieR Automata?

At any rate, we’re thrilled to see Marvel’s Spider-Man come out on top. Other notable PS4 exclusives like God of War and Detroit: Become Human also made the top 10. It makes us feel more connected to our Eastern friends and peers, because we know that they’re loving these stories and adventures as much as we are.

What else on the list came as a surprise to you, and what would you have expected to take the top spot? Let us know in the comments below!

