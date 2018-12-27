Marvel’s Spider-Man Is Japanese Developers’ Game of the Year

Marvel’s Spider-Man has been voted as the Game of the Year by Japanese developers, according to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. 128 Japanese developers and “industry professionals” were asked to vote on their favorite games that they played in 2018. Games that were voted for repeatedly accumulated points, and then a master list was constructed placing the most popular games at the top.

Marvel’s Spider-Man took the top spot, which is no surprise to us. We think it’s one of the best superhero games ever made. Spidey was up against some of Japan’s most popular series though, including Monster Hunter, Fate/Grand Order, Dragon Quest, and Splatoon.

For a one-off exclusive featuring a Western superhero to turn up as Game of the Year is strange, but a look at the full list shows even stranger results:

Marvel’s Spider-Man Monster Hunter: World Detroit: Become Human Red Dead Redemption 2 God of War Octopath Traveler Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Fortnite Conan Exiles Splatoon 2 Astro Bot: Rescue Mission Dead by Daylight Fate/Grand Order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Cities: Skylines The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragon Quest Rivals Dungeon Maker Kyoutou Kotoba RPG Kotodaman Zanki Zero: Last Beginning Super Mario Party Border Break Teku-Teku Teku-Teku NieR Automata Assassin’s Creed Origins Clash Royale Dead Cells FarCry 5 Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle

A lot of these games make sense, and lot of them come as total surprises. What is Conan Exiles doing in the top ten, especially appearing over Splatoon 2? Would anyone have expected Japanese developers to favor Fortnite above NieR Automata?

At any rate, we’re thrilled to see Marvel’s Spider-Man come out on top. Other notable PS4 exclusives like God of War and Detroit: Become Human also made the top 10. It makes us feel more connected to our Eastern friends and peers, because we know that they’re loving these stories and adventures as much as we are.

[Via: Twinfinite]