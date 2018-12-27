Riddled Corpses Ex Gets a Physical Release, Thanks to Red Art Games

Originally released in summer 2018 as a remaster of the original game, Riddled Corpses Ex is now getting a physical release thanks to Red Art Games. The title was a cross-buy one, which meant buying it on the PlayStation 4 also gave you access to the PlayStation Vita version. The game was even compatible with the PlayStation TV.

On that note, the physical releases will be available for both the PS4 and PS Vita. Both versions are priced at €24.99 and will release on February 4, 2019. You can preorder a PS4 copy here and a PS Vita copy here. There are only 3,000 copies of each so you’ll want to act fast if you’re interested.

This arcade-style twin stick shooter improves on the original game by locking everything at 60 fps, adding character stats, expanding the story, and creating a brand new soundtrack option for players. Other gameplay elements, such as the combo system, have been revamped and modified to provide a better experience than the one that was available back in 2015 (when the game originally released).

[Source: Twitter]