Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Appears on the Australian Classification Board

Sniper Elite V2 launched in 2012 as somewhat of a sequel to 2005’s Sniper Elite. However, Sniper Elite V2 also served as a remake, telling an alternate version of Sniper Elite’s events. Interestingly, it appears this telling of the story is gearing up for a second wind, as the Australian Classification Board has leaked Sniper Elite V2 Remastered.

The title appeared on the Australian Classification Board’s website on December 24, 2018. According to this listing, akin to the 2012 release, Rebellion Developments is developing the title; 505 Games will publish. Naturally, the Classification Board also offers details on the game’s rating.

In Australia, Sniper Elite V2 Remastered will receive classification as MA 15+, due to “strong violence.” Additionally, the listing states that “gaming experience may change online,” which suggests Sniper Elite V2’s online functionality will carry over into the potential remaster. At present, the leak has yet to be addressed by Rebellion and 505 Games.

A screenshot of the listing, as it appears on the Australian Classification Board’s website, is featured in the image below:

Since Sniper Elite’s 2012 revival with V2, Rebellion has launched two additional titles in the franchise’s mainline series. Sniper Elite III hit store shelves in the summer of 2014. The third-person tactical shooter’s most recent release, Sniper Elite 4, launched on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One in February 2017. If Rebellion has plans for a brand-new installment, the developer has not made the news public.

The latest title from Rebellion, Strange Brigade, is a third-person cooperative shooter and is available now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Australian Classification Board via DSOGaming]