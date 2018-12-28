Here’s How to Unlock December 28, 2018’s 14 Days of Fortnite Challenge Reward

Today’s “14 Days of Fortnite” challenge and reward have been revealed. In order to unlock the “Holiday Stormwing Spray,” you’ll have to perform vehicle tricks in 10 named locations across the map.

This sounds pretty tedious, and it is, but this is something that you can probably knock out over the course of two or three matches. The easiest way to complete the challenge is to hop on a Quadcrasher, race to the various named locations, and then boost off of small hills. All you need is a little bit of air, and that will get you trick points. Don’t worry about finding the tallest peaks or getting the longest hang-time. You just need to trigger the trick counter and then move on to the next location.

The “14 Days of Fortnite” event also features a rotating list of game modes, and today’s game modes are Food Fight and Sneaky Silencers:

Food Fight (Teams of 16) – “Food Fight: Defend the Mascots, 16v16. The battle of Durrburger versus Pete’s Pizza has begun. Two teams on either side of the map. A huge barrier down the middle. Build a fort to protect your restaurant mascot. When the Barrier lowers, destroy the enemy’s mascot to win the match!”

(Solo) – "Shhhhh be very very quiet!"

Remember to log in every day for a new, exclusive reward. These cosmetics and toys can only be unlocked during the 14 Days of Fortnite, and most of the challenges are quick and easy.

