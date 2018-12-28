BioWare Co-Founders Honored for Gaming Contributions With Order of Canada

BioWare co-founders Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk are now among the 103 Canadians appointed the Order of Canada in 2018. They were honored for their contributions to the video game industry.

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada is one of the highest honors a Canadian can receive. According to the award’s official website, it’s meant to honor anyone “whose service shapes our society; whose innovations ignite our imaginations; and whose compassion unites our communities.” It’s a beautiful sentiment, and one that took both men by surprise.

Perhaps even more moving than the award and the passionate fandom that continues to surround BioWare is the pride these men take in being from and keeping things in Edmonton, a city in Alberta, Canada. Zeschuk proudly reflects on the company’s strong roots, telling CBC News they “did it here in Edmonton” rather than “start it and go off somewhere else.”

Muzyka was quick to give credit to those around them. To him, his success doesn’t just come from being great, but rather it’s from surrounding himself with greatness.

That’s always been something I think [Zeschuk and I] have felt — surround ourselves with people who are smarter than us and passionate and bright, just sparks that you can learn from and grow with.

While these two men were recognized because of the powerhouse BioWare has become, Zeschuk feels there’s a lot more to it than clout.

It’s not just what we did at BioWare, it’s what we continue to do to try to make everything around us better. I think that’s a key part of it, how we do it and how our philosophy around making a business and building businesses and working with people, building people up.

Comment below with your favorite BioWare memory and let us know the impact this studio has on your life. For our own love letter be sure to read To All The BioWare Boys I’ve Loved Before.

[Source: CBC News and Governor General of Canada]