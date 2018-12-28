Ride Giant Bugs With the Prowl Rider Class in Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain

D3 Publisher has released some more information on the upcoming Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, which brings longtime WWE developer Yuke’s into the mix. This update revolves around one of the game’s new classes, called the Prowl Rider. The Prowl Rider has two special abilities, powered by the “E-Needle,” and the “G-L.I.A.R.” equipment. A class designed with advanced players in mind, the Prowl Rider is able to not only zip around on the battlefield, but take control of Earth Defense Force‘s trademark giant insects.

The story behind the Prowl Rider is that it uses a new kind of PA-Gear, which came from the titular Earth Defense Force obtaining and completing a prototype developed by the “Kindred Rebellion.” The PA-Gear is able to propel itself at high speeds using the E-Needle, which is a wire-based tool that allows the suit to grapple terrain and yank itself forward. Using the G-L.I.A.R., soldiers are able to use the E-Needle to essentially take control of giant creature’s bodies using neural pulse waves. Basically, this means players will be able to ride the giant bug enemies if they can master the Prowl Rider class.

One such creature that can be controlled is the Storm Ant, which is detailed in the information released by D3 Publisher. The Storm Ant functions as a living tank, essentially, and is the Earth Defense Force’s first major success with the technology. While how controlling the Storm Ant is not explained, there’s an implication that the G-L.I.A.R. tech is a “black box,” which could just as easily become a problem if it malfunctions.

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain is set to launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on April 25, 2019, and sometime later in the year in North America and Europe.

[Source: Gematsu]