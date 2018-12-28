Nekopara Vol. 2 Gets a Little Lewd With a February Release Window

Following up the console release of Nekopara Volume 1 comes Volume 2. It will be arriving sometime in February 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

This announcement arrived last night via Twitter.

The title will support English, Japanese, and Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) language options. Along with the release date, the official teaser site is currently live, although there’s not much to explore there yet.

This visual novel adventure game stars a pair of catgirls who help run a patisserie. Volume 1 focused on getting things off the ground, but with business now booming, a new set of problems has emerged. Small misunderstandings create friction between these catgirl sisters, but as the story progresses they grow to understand each other better while aiming to please their master on the side.

Meant to be funny and just a little bit lewd, the game includes sexual jokes, suggestive dialog, nudity, and a breast jiggle feature. However, if Vol. 1 is any indication of how things will play out, you might want to brace yourself. There’s a good chance the PlayStation 4 version will be censored, compared to the Nintendo Switch and PC release. But these potential differences have yet to be confirmed.

Resolve conflicts, spend time in a pastry shop, and play with some catgirls when Nekopara Vol. 2 launches in February 2019.

[Source: Gematsu]