Atlus Working on an ‘Entirely New RPG’ Alongside Making ‘Various Preparations’ for Persona in 2019

In their year-end interview with 4Gamer, Atlus developers have revealed that they’re working on an “entirely new RPG” that “isn’t Shin Megami Tensei or Persona.” However, they’re making “various preparations” for Persona in 2019.

Studio Zero’s Katsura Hashino (Catherine, Persona) said (translation courtesy of Gematsu):

With the goal of an official announcement, I’m making an entirely new RPG at our new studio that isn’t Shin Megami Tensei or Persona. I think it will be a game that hasn’t been done before. What is the future of the traditional fantasy anyhow? Confidence among the team is increasing each day as we move forward. Our minds are open and calm. We are progressing forward as not to get lost and are having fun while doing it, so I would like to continue that in 2019. Also, before our fantasy RPG, Studio Zero will release Catherine: Full Body on February 14. It depicts an extreme drama with lots of additional scenario. From beginners to experienced players, I think a wide range of players will enjoy it. Please pick it up!

We already know something is happening in the world of Persona as Atlus has been registering a series of Persona 5-related domains. In the same interview with 4Gamer, Creative Producer Kazuhisa Wada confirmed as much.

“For Persona, we’re making various preparations for 2019, including the already announced concert at Ryougoku Kokugikan in April,” he teased. “Everyone on the team is working their hardest, so please continue to give us your support!”

[Source: 4Gamer via Gematsu]