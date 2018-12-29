Square Enix Hopes to Share More News About Platinum Games’ Babylon’s Fall in 2019

At E3 2018, Square Enix announced that it’ll be publishing a new game called Babylon’s Fall, in development at renowned studio Platinum Games. However, its reveal put a bit of a damper on fans’ excitement as the nearly two-minute trailer didn’t reveal much at all.

We’ve heard nothing about Babylon’s Fall since, but that might change in 2019. During a year-end interview with 4Gamer, Square Enix’s Yosuke Saito said that he “hopes” to share more news about the upcoming title soon.

All we can decipher from the reveal trailer is that Babylon’s Fall, as the name suggests, will be inspired by history. Platinum Games has previously said that it’s an “all-new, original” title that presents a “new challenge” to the developers.

In the same interview, Tokyo RPG Factory’s Atsushi Hashimoto (Lost Sphear, I Am Setsuna) revealed that the studio is working on a new game. However, he didn’t mention whether it’ll be unveiled next year or not.

“Since releasing the western version of Lost Sphear and the latest version update in January 2018, we haven’t done anything public, but we’ve been devoting ourselves every day to making a game that will surprise many, so please look forward to our next title,” he said (translation via Gematsu).

Elsewhere in the interview, Director Takeshi Uchikawa thanked fans for supporting Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, referring to the release of its localized version as a “pleasant happening” this year. The game won PlayStation Awards User’s Choice prize for the second year in a row.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about Babylon’s Fall.

[Source: 4Gamer via Gematsu]