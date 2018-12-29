FIFA 19 and Red Dead Redemption 2 Dominated EMEA Sales Charts in Week Leading Up to Christmas

Games Industry has published a ranking of the best-selling physical and digital video games (combined) in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) for the week ending Friday, December 23, 2018. Unsurprisingly, FIFA 19 retained its first position, followed by Red Dead Redemption 2 (up one spot from the previous week) and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (down one spot from the previous week). Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V continues to surprise by staying in the top charts five years on from its initial release.

The full list is as follows:

FIFA 19

Red Dead Redemption 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Super Mario Party

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Battlefield V

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Spider-Man

Grand Theft Auto V

UK’s sales chart isn’t included in this list but it has already been published by UKIE/GfK. Nostalgia continues to sell in the country, with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy reappearing in the top charts alongside the recently released Spyro Reiginited Trilogy.

In case you missed it, here are UK’s best-selling games for the week ending December 23:

Red Dead Redemption 2

FIFA 19

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Battlefield V

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Spider-Man

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

Forza Horizon 4

For those in the US, the NPD Group will be publishing its software and hardware sales charts sometime in early January, so we’ll make sure to share those with you when they become available. However, if the current trends are any indication, we can assume Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be leading the charge.

[Source: Games Industry]