Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan’s Unannounced Title Will Debut in 2019

4Gamer has published its end-of-year interviews with Japanese video game developers, during which they discussed their plans for the future while reflecting on 2018. The interviews also contain a few teasers, such as Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan’s “unannounced title” that’ll debut in 2019.

This news comes from Japan Studio’s producer, Teruyuki Toriyama, who recently worked on the critically-acclaimed Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, and has games like Bloodborne and Déraciné in his portfolio.

“In 2018 we released the VR platformer called Astro Bot: Rescue Mission that lets you enjoy a 360-degree action, and a VR adventure game that lets you explore a world where time stops in Déraciné,” he recalled (translation courtesy of Siliconera). “Both fully utilize the PlayStation VR functions, so it’d make me happy to see players give it a try. In 2019 we’ll see the debut of an unannounced title we’re working on, and we plan to begin preparations on a new project as well, so thank you for your continued support.”

Toriyama didn’t provide any hints so we have no idea what to expect.

Elsewhere in the interview, Siren and Gravity Rush series developer Keiichiro Toyama revealed that 2018 was a “troubling year” for him as things didn’t exactly go his way.

“2018 was a troubling year that was full of things I never thought about and things I don’t want to think about, however, in the middle of that during the Siren Exhibition I spoke with fans of 15 years,” he explained. “They gave me motivation to make games as well as some big hints. While things will still be behind-the-scenes, I want a fresh new start so that I can give it everything I have from the very start and go all out!”

We wish him the best of luck!

What are our readers hoping to see from Japan Studio?

[Source: 4Gamer via Siliconera]