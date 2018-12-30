Celeste Developer’s Procedurally Generated Metroidvania, Skytorn, Has Been Cancelled

Celeste developer Noel Berry has announced that his procedurally generated metroidvania, Skytorn, has been permanently shelved. Announced at PlayStation Experience 2014, the game apparently suffered from an identity crisis and “just never figured out what it was.”

In a lengthy blog post, Berry explained that Skytorn has been on the back burner since the team began focusing on Celeste. With development struggling to take shape, they were faced with the tough decision to either redo Skytorn entirely, or work on something new.

The post reads:

To its core it was a procedurally generated adventure game without permadeath, but the procedural elements always clashed with the metroidvania themes, and I didn’t know how to design around that. The story and progression slowly became much more linear as a result of being unsure how to tackle an open and randomized world. Taking out the procedural parts felt like it defeated the purpose of what the game was, so as it shifted towards a more linear adventure, the procedural map stayed but simply got more and more constricted, until the proceduralness of it didn’t really mean anything – it was just… there. And this is a LOT of overhead for basically no payoff. Why make a procedural game at all if you don’t really get the benefits of it being procedural?

As for what’s next, Berry said that the Celeste team is still together and working on something new but they aren’t able to discuss the project yet. We’ve been told to expect some news in 2019.

[Source: Noel Berry (Medium)]