Motion Twin Unlikely to Develop a Dead Cells Sequel

Dead Cells was a big hit for developer Motion Twin. After releasing on Steam Early Access, it came to consoles in 2018 to positive reception and good sales numbers. It also racked up numerous awards and nominations from various outlets, including The Game Awards 2018. With the success Motion Twin has seen, a sequel to Dead Cells would seem likely. However, you maybe shouldn’t hold your breath for that one. According to one of Dead Cells’ designers, the studio is much more interested in exploring other projects and opportunities.

Game designer Sébastien Bénard was asked what’s next for Motion Twin, and the prospect of a Dead Cells sequel came up. However, Bénard quickly shut that down, saying he “doesn’t think” the team will make a follow-up, at least immediately. “If you create a big hit, it’s best to use this energy to make something different,” he told the outlet. Jokingly (or maybe not), he said the only thing that would get Motion Twin to create a new Dead Cells game would be “because we really need the money.”

Surprisingly, Bénard said a potential Dead Cells sequel may look quite different than what we’re used to. “We don’t want to stick to the same thing though, so I think if we did come back it would be something quite different, not a platformer or rogue-like along these lines,” he said. Considering much of the positive reception to Dead Cells came from its gameplay, that’s a somewhat shocking statement.

Despite the statement, that doesn’t mean Motion Twin is completely done with Dead Cells. Bénard said the team is “open to creating more content” for the game. So while a full-on new Dead Cells game is unlikely (for now), there should be more for fans to look forward to in the future.

Would you want a Dead Cells sequel, even if it would likely be a completely different game? Or would you rather have Motion Twin focus on other projects? Let us know!

[Source: Game Informer]