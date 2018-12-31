Revisit Sony’s Stellar 2018 in a Brand-New Video

It’s safe to say Sony had a pretty rocking 2018. With high-profile exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War, plus third-party juggernauts like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Fortnite, the fifth year of the PlayStation 4’s life was one for the books. A new video released by Sony gives us a look back at the absolutely sensational year that was, while also prepping us for the year ahead.

Take a look at it right here:

2018 definitely started off strong with the release of Monster Hunter: World, a game that became Capcom’s most-successful ever. The rest of the year saw the release of diverse titles that helped add depth to the PS4’s library. Console exclusive games like Ni no Kuni II, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and Detroit: Become Human all catered to different kinds of audiences.

It also serves as a reminder for titles that that you may have forgotten about. (Seriously, am I the only one who keeps forgetting both Dragon Ball FighterZ and Shadow of the Colossus released in 2018?) No matter what kind of gamer you are, there was something to play in 2018.

And then the video ends with a brief but nonetheless exciting teaser. “See you in 2019” may not say much, but it’s just enough to get us excited for the new year. It’s a reaffirmation that, in case you had any doubt, Sony is still putting out games in 2019. It’s certainly going to start off strong, with Resident Evil 2 and Kingdom Hearts III debuting in January.

There are also a trio of highly-anticipated Sony-published titles: Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, and The Last of Us Part II. Technically none of them are confirmed for 2019, but either way, it’s set to be another exciting year for the platform. Even if Sony’s skipping E3.