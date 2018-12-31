Sony Is Hiring an Artist for the ‘Next Chapter of Cinematic Storytelling’

In April 2018, reports circulated about Sony having a new team in San Diego that is developing a third-person action title. Reportedly, the team is working in conjunction with a major Sony first-party studio. When the news first hit, internet sleuths unearthed clues pointing towards a new Uncharted. Interestingly, a recent job listing may add fuel to the fire.

Sony is looking to hire a Lead Character Artist in San Diego, California, to help develop the “next chapter of cinematic storytelling.” The job listing offered a few hints as to what kind of project Sony has in the works. One such hint features in the responsibilities section, which asks applicants to be skilled in creating “photo-realistic living, breathing characters with personality.” The listing also requires applicants to have experience working on AAA titles.

This job posting and the April 2018 report could all plot a direct course to another Uncharted sequel or a spinoff akin to The Lost Legacy. On the other hand, the San Diego team may be knee-deep in an original project. Regardless of what Sony has in production, the public is unlikely to learn anything concrete for some time.

In 2019, the publisher will skip E3 festivities after not hosting a PlayStation Experience. These surprising moves have many pondering whether Sony’s intends to sit out big events until the inevitable PlayStation 5 reveal. Perhaps that particular occasion will feature the unveiling of the unannounced third-person action game.

Until then, PlayStation fans have plenty to look forward to. Days Gone will launch on April 26, 2019. The Last of Us Part II is also expected to hit store shelves in the new year. Even Death Stranding could potentially have a 2019 launch.

[Source: Greenhouse.io]