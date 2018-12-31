Cryptic Ubisoft Tease Possibly Hints at a New Tom Clancy Game

As far as new game releases are concerned, Ubisoft only has two games set for a 2019 release. The Division 2 will launch on March 15th. Meanwhile, Skull & Bones was recently delayed to an unspecified date in 2019. But the publisher may have something else up its sleeve. That something else could be a new Tom Clancy release, as a new video from the publisher has fans online buzzing about Skell Technology.

Ubisoft’s teasing seems to end with a video, yet that’s not where it began. As of late, fans have noticed Skell Technology references scattered throughout Ghost Recon: Wildlands. Internet detectives then traced various clues to a Skell Technology website, where the log in “asantos” and the password “10068” granted access. This is where the video comes into play. It’s essentially a promotional tool, narrated by Skell Tech founder Jack Skell. The founder’s intention is to build “a better future today” by selling consumers on the idea of a wide array of drones for public and private use.

Check out the Skell Tech video below:

Theories already abound online about what this could be teasing. YouTuber coreRoss has noted that these Skell Tech Easter eggs have cropped up in Ghost Recon: Wildlands since the launch of the DLC featuring Sam Fisher. According to coreRoss, Skell Tech also has ties to Rainbow Six Siege. This raises the question of whether Ubisoft is preparing to reveal a new Ghost Recon or Rainbow Six entry. Of course, considering the buzz it’s received this year, fans hope a brand-new Splinter Cell could be in the works.

Considering the promo video centers on talk of drones and technological advancement, Watch Dogs 3 seems like another possibility. Whatever it is, hopefully this level of hinting means Ubisoft will not wait too long to make an official reveal.

[Source via GearNuke]