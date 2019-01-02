Play ACA NeoGeo Ragnagard on Your PS4 Next Week

Many NeoGeo ports have been trickling out as of late, bringing some old SNK classics to newer hardware with some much needed updates and improvements. It seems we will be able to play a beloved SNK fighter, Ragnagard soon, when it comes to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Ragnagard will be releasing on January 10, 2019 for the PS4 and Xbox One, while the Switch version will be releasing earlier on January 3, 2019.

The great thing about these NeoGeo games is that they’re usually inexpensive, falling under the $10.00 price point. That holds true for Ragnagard, too, as you can pick this one up for only $7.99 on the PS4.

Here’s some info on what you can expect from the fighter:

Ragnagard is a fighting game released by SNK in 1996. Take control of unique characters based on gods and beasts of legend, and take down your enemies to gain power over Heaven. This game’s Element System allows for a variety of playing styles. Charge your Element Gauge to utilize destructive Disaster Arts and Miracle Arts!

Included is the ability to change various gameplay settings, like difficulty, and having the choice of using classic arcade display settings from the time. Many of the NeoGeo ports have included online leaderboards to allow you to compete with friends, which you can do in this game, as well.

Grab Ragnagard for PS4 when it releases digitally on January 10, 2019 for only $7.99!