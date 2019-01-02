Here Are the Ten Best-Selling Games on Amazon for 2018

2018 has come and gone, which means it’s almost time to see how the year’s biggest video games fared in terms sales. While we wait for the NPD to tell us which game truly came out on top, Amazon is here to gives us what may be a sneak peek.

Now, Amazon always showcases its best-selling products every day, but now that 2018 is over, the list is set. Will this be indicative of what the NPD charts will ultimately look like? Probably not, but it is interesting to see which titles did the best on Amazon.

Here are Amazon’s ten best-selling games of 2018:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Super Mario Party Marvel’s Spider-Man Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4) God of War The Legend of Zelda:Breath of the Wild

Now, there are a few things to note here. While this list is purely for games, Amazon actually grouped together all video-game related products when showing its best-selling goods. Overall, the top ten is absolutely dominated by codes for the PlayStation Network and PlayStation Store. This is also a single retailer’s list, so there could be major differences between this and the overall chart.

In addition, Amazon tracks sales for a specific console version of third-party games. So while the PS4 version of Black Ops 4 is in the top ten, the Xbox One version falls just below that. Naturally, combining sales of all platforms will give these games a boost in the other sales charts. It also explains why the top ten is very Nintendo Switch-heavy, as all of those titles are exclusive, meaning players can only buy one version.

Still, it’ll be interesting to see how this ultimately lines up with the overall best-selling games of 2018. We’ll likely see games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Black Ops 4 take higher spots. Marvel’s Spider-Man broke a number of sales records, becoming the fastest-selling superhero video game in the US. In addition, both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Black Ops 4 had blockbuster openings. We shall see how the final charts correlate with this list.

[Source: Amazon]