Infinity Ward’s Next Call of Duty May Not Be Ghosts 2

If the patterns of the last decade are consistent, the next Call of Duty game should be developed by Infinity Ward. A recent ResetEra post had users speculating on what Call of Duty 2019 would be—some even thinking it might be a sequel to 2013’s Call of Duty: Ghosts. This discussion all came about after a Tweet from Infinity Ward’s senior communication manager, Ashton Williams, in which she included a GIF of a skull, leading the community to believe this would be a followup to Ghosts.

However, in a response from News Editor of Kotaku, Jason Schreier, it seems that the next Call of Duty game will not be Ghosts 2. Schreier commented on the ResetEra post, saying, “It ain’t Ghosts 2!” Prior to Ghosts, Infinity Ward was responsible for the Modern Warfare series, which arguably popularized the Call of Duty series and made it what it is today. The ghost face featured in the Tweet may allude to the character, Simon “Ghost” Riley from the Modern Warfare games.

It could be that the next entry in the Call of Duty series may be Modern Warfare 4, if Schreier is correct about this not being Ghosts 2. Others are speculating that this, instead, is a hint toward a possible remaster of Modern Warfare 2, a fan favorite. Back in 2016, Infinity Ward released Modern Warfare Remastered, and it sold quite well, so perhaps this will be the year of its sequel, since 2019 marks the 10-year anniversary of Modern Warfare 2.

It’s unclear what the ghost face Tweet means, exactly, but we’ll likely find out in the next few months, as that’s usually when the next Call of Duty games are announced. Black Ops 4 recently launched, selling millions of copies and receiving mostly positive reviews, despite not including a traditional single-player campaign mode. Is this a sign for the future of Call of Duty? We’ll be sure to let you know as more information becomes available.

[Source: Gamespot]