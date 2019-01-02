Bethesda Resolves to Give Fallout 76 Fans Player Vending This Year

In a recent blog post, Bethesda set some Fallout 76 related New Year’s resolutions as it continues to tease the game’s next update, promising that it will be a big one. Full patch notes will arrive later in January 2019, but here are some additional details on what to expect.

[Bethesda is] building an incredible list of future updates that [it] can’t wait to share, including new quests, weekly in-game events, new Vaults opening, a new PvP mode, Player Vending and much more.

Player Vending is the only piece of new information to come out of this announcement, but it’s a heavily requested feature that will add more depth to the wasteland. The details on how player vending will function have yet to be revealed, leaving plenty of questions on the table. We’ll have to wait and see how much freedom players will get, in terms of how their goods are distributed and what price they’re sold for.

Bethesda seems optimistic about the future of Fallout 76, continuously emphasizing that “2019 is an exciting year” for the game. But at this point is a comeback even possible? Maybe not, but the company is committed to making this game the best it can be for the fans who are enjoying it. The community may be smaller than Bethesda hoped, but it still deserves to be supported.