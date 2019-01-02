Fortnite Update 7.10 Brings New Festive and Wonky Weapons

Fortnite has been getting small changes towards the end of 2018 and is keeping that trend. This week’s update is another continuation of update 7.10, which gave us 14 days of Fortnite to round out the year.

Now available in Battle Royale, the Boom Box turns music into a literal weapon. Each blast will tear down enemy defenses. Crank up the volume and throw it at the fort you’d like to destroy to activate it, essentially making this weapon a groovy grenade. Shooting the Boom Box will stop its effects.

As usual, Creative mode gets more prefabs to making building easier. This week, players are getting the Ice Castle Prefabs. Mow down enemies in Save the World with the Pain Train Assault Rifle or cling to that winter festivity spirit with the Tree of Light Sword, a melee weapon that’s part Christmas Tree, part llama.

Below are this week’s patch notes in their entirety.

WEAPONS + ITEMS Boom Box Activate to create powerful blasts of music that deal structure damage in a large area! Newly built walls in the radius of the box are destroyed with every blast. Shoot the Boom Box to stop its effects.

CREATIVE WHAT’S NEW? Ice Castle Prefabs

Sculpt your masterpiece in Creative with 8 new Ice Castle Prefabs! This is an early release so you may experience client crashes, loss of progress, or other unexpected errors. WEAPONS + ITEMS Boom Box added to Creative Inventory Consumables Activate to create powerful blasts of music that deal structure damage in a large area! Newly built walls in the radius of the box are destroyed with every blast. Shoot the Boom Box to stop its effects.

PREFABS 8 Ice Castle Prefabs

5 Ice Castle Galleries including with and without snow SAVE THE WORLD WHAT’S NEW? Pain Train Assault Rifle

Bring the pain with this heavy hitting assault rifle, available in the Weekly Store. Tree of Light Sword

Chop down Husks and stun enemies with the light from this melee weapon! Unlock this reward from Frostnite Weekly Challenges. MISSIONS + SYSTEMS Weekly Frostnite Challenge Missions: Each week during the Frostnite event, there will be a new Weekly Challenge mission in the Frostnite zone. These zones include specially crafted challenges to push player’s skills using a variety of modifiers Weekly Frostnite Challenge 1: Slip Out Touching snow or ice will cause players to slide. Use building to your advantage! Weekly Frostnite Challenge 1 Quest rewards include: Challenge Banner 1 Tree of Light Sword Snowflake Tickets

HEROES Crackshot Soldier available as a quest reward from 14 Days of Fortnite. A Legendary variant of the Rescue Trooper subclass.

WEAPONS + ITEMS The Pain Train Assault Rifle will be available on the Weekly Store Assault rifle with a slow rate of fire that packs a punch per shot. Slow and steady wins the race! Available in the Weekly Store from January 2 at 7 PM ET until January 9 at 7 PM ET.

The Tree of Light Sword will be available as a Frostnite Weekly Challenge reward A slow, edged weapon with high damage per hit. Includes a new 6th perk that stuns nearby enemies after 8 hits.



[Source: Epic Games]