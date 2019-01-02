It Looks Like There’s a New Kunio-Kun Game in the Works

A new game in the Kunio-Kun series has been rated by the the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. The game, titled Izasuze! Kobayashi-san is supposedly set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC at a later time. An image from the rating shows Masao Kobayashi, the leader of a feared group of fighters from the Kunio series.

You might remember some of the North American NES Kunio games like Renegade, River City Ransom, Super Dodge Ball, Crash ‘n’ the Boys: Street Challenge, and Nintendo World Cup. More recently, the Kunio-kun: The World Classics Collection was released in Japan, including 18 games from the Kunio legacy. Interestingly, this package also includes the Double Dragon Trilogy, too. Currently, that collection is only available in Japan, with no conformation of a western release. Many of the games included are ones that you might not be familiar with, as only a portion of them were ever released in North America.

The rating for Izasuze! Kobayashi-san doesn’t reveal much else about it, but we’ll likely learn more about this in the future. While this newly rated game hasn’t been officially announced, we look forward to sharing more information as it becomes available. Let’s hope this one comes stateside.

[Source: Gematsu]