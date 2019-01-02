Jade Raymond Is Getting the Andrew Yoon Legend Award

Industry icon Jade Raymond will be presented with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award on Jan 22, 2019 at the 8th annual New York Game Awards. Put on by the New York Videogame Critics Circle, a 501c3 non-profit group of 40 multicultural journalists, the evening is a time to celebrate the best games and developers in the industry alongside the Circle’s non-profit work in underserved communities.

The Andrew Yoon Legend Award is named in memory of founding member Andrew Yoon, who tragically died in a swimming accident back in 2015, prior to the release of his first card game, Divorce. Yoon was also known for his work at Joystiq and Shacknews. In 2018, this award was presented to Todd Howard. This year, Raymond will get the prestige. Having worked on hit franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Star Wars, Splinter Cell, Watch Dogs, and much more, her influence on the games industry is undeniable.

The New York Game Awards will be hosted by Devin Delliquanti, from Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Daniel Radosh, Emmy Award-winning Daily Show senior writer and Liberty Crossing executive producer, will craft the comedy as well.

The event takes place January 22, 2019 at SVA Theater in Manhattan from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm EST. In addition to enjoying the ceremony, attendees get an afterparty featuring free drinks and a meet and greet with award winners, critics, and fellow attendees. Tickets can be purchased here. If you’re not in New York, you can catch it live on Twitch.

It’s unclear where Jade Raymond will take her talent next, but any studio would be lucky to have her wealth of expertise onboard.

[Source: Variety]