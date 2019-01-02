Blazing Chrome Gameplay Showcases Retro Run ‘n Gun Action

Put your quarters up! Blazing Chrome is coming to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch in Q1 2019. As we eagerly await a release date announcement, developer JoyMasher has shared an exciting new gameplay video. Check it out above!

In this video, we see one of the developers running through the fourth mission in the first section of the game. For this video, Mavra is the featured character, and she’s running solo, but we know that Blazing Chrome will feature local two-player co-op as well.

Blazing Chrome‘s story is as delightfully old-school as its gameplay. A huge army of robots powered by some advanced artificial intelligence have taken over the world, and driven humanity into hiding. After a group of humans learn about the location of an enormous power plant, the robots launch a savage attack on their camp to prevent them from planning anything. Mavra escapes and teams up with a robot rebel named Doyle to find, and destroy, that power plant. They’re not scoring any points for originality here, but damn if it doesn’t look like fun.

For anyone who loves old-school run-and-gun games like Contra and Metal Slug, Blazing Chrome is one of the most exciting games of 2019. We should have a release date sooner than later, so stay tuned!