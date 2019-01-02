Kingdom Hearts III Director Says There are No ‘Surprise Disney Worlds’

Believe it or not, we’re less than a month before Kingdom Hearts III releases. In the years since its initial reveal, however, we’ve gotten plenty of trailers, to the chagrin of some. The sheer amount of information being released led to many hoping that there would be some surprises left for the final game. However, recent comments may leave some disappointed. Kingdom Hearts III co-director Tai Yasue said, at least on the Disney side of things, we’ve pretty much seen all that the game has to offer.

In an interview with Newsweek, Yasue there are no plans on “revealing any surprise Disney worlds” when the game releases. So essentially, that means, in terms of Disney representation, what we’ve seen is what we’re getting. For those unaware, or who have intentionally stayed away from Kingdom Hearts III promotional material (in which case you should probably leave now), the Disney films featured in Kingdom Hearts III are:

This admission isn’t necessarily be surprising, considering the “final battle” trailer only showed the already-confirmed worlds. It’s definitely a smaller list than other Kingdom Hearts games, but the worlds this time around are supposed to be more expansive. In addition, the comments are specifically for “Disney” worlds. So far, Twilight Town is the only confirmed original world to be playable, though that’s naturally not going to be the case for the full game.

We have no idea what the final world of Kingdom Hearts III will be, so that will certainly be a surprise. In addition, Yasue promises there are plenty of “surprises with the gameplay” that have yet to be revealed. As long as you haven’t been a victim of the unfortunate leak, there will still be plenty to discover when Kingdom Hearts III (finally) releases.

Kingdom Hearts III releases on January 29, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Source: Newsweek]