Persona 5 R Will Be Revealed in March 2019

As 2018 drew to a close, the Persona 5 R domain was moved to Atlus’ servers, seemingly to privately update the site with new information. Additional domain registrations only heightened fan curiosity. Finally, a teaser trailer has revealed that Persona 5 R details will be available in March 2019 for a PlayStation platform.

That’s all we know about what Persona 5 R means, for now, but more information will be coming in March 2019. The signs in the video also note “new projects.” The Persona 5 R website is now live, but it only has the upcoming information window listed, the teaser trailer, a few links to social media accounts, and the official news site called Persona Channel.

While the Sony logo doesn’t technically mean these Persona 5 R projects won’t come to other platforms, this trailer has put out the fire on Nintendo Switch port rumors for now at least. The plural used here, i.e projects, also creates intrigue. Just how many new Persona 5 related titles could we see this year? Dream up what we’ll be hearing about this March in the comments below.

We’ll have to wait around for more Persona 5 R PlayStation 4 news, but in the meantime, we have the release of Catherine: Fully Body to look forward to. Additionally, Studio Zero’s Katsura Hashino said the team is working on an entirely new RPG outside of Shin Megami Tensei or Persona.

[Source: PSR.jp]