Red Dead Redemption 2 Dominated UK Sales Charts for the Final Week of 2018

It’s not exactly surprising that Rockstar Games put out a top seller like Red Dead Redemption 2. After all, they’re the team behind Grand Theft Auto V, which has sold close to 100 million copies as of today. With Read Dead, it seems to be following in the footsteps of GTA V, as it continues to top sales charts. For the final week of 2018, the western open world game took the number one spot, putting it just ahead of FIFA 19. Not much has changed since last weeks sales results, but there are a few things worth mentioning.

Also, it is important to note that this does not mean it’s the best selling game of the year, but rather the best selling game for that particular week. Either way, Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold extremely well, with estimates placing it somewhere in the 20 million range, in just over two months.

The UK sales charts for week 52 of the year had a few expected results, like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Battlefield V, and Marvel’s Spider-Man. The top ten for the last week of 2018 is as follows:

Red Dead Redemption 2

FIFA 19

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Battlefield V

Forza Horizon 4

Spyro Reignited Trillogy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trillogy

Marvel’s Spider-Man

While some of those aren’t surprising, it is impressive to see games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe making the top ten, since it’s a port of an older Wii U game. Additionally, it’s clear that nostalgia sells, since both the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro remasters have topped the charts. This has been an absolutely wild year for games, not just critically, but commercially, too.

[Source: UKIE]