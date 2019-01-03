Here’s When Count Dooku Comes to Star Wars Battlefront II

2018 saw many, many updates come to Star Wars Battlefront II, and it’s not slowing down in 2019. January 2019 is going to be a huge month for the Star Wars shooter, full of special, limited-time events. But the big news here is no doubt the addition of Darth Tyranus, more commonly known as Count Dooku. We finally know when he will make his debut, and he’ll be coming on January 23, 2019.

Happy New Year! Here are all the events for January in #StarWarsBattlefrontII! pic.twitter.com/3q2kgyuD75 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 1, 2019

Count Dooku is the latest hero (to use a term loosely) to become playable in Battlefront II. Dooku also comes with his “Dark Ritual” appearance that can be purchased in-game. However, we’ve yet to get a glimpse of it, or Dooku himself, yet in-game. As with every monthly update, there will also be a new Clone Trooper skin to purchase, “Coruscant Guard.”

2018 has been full of prequel-era content in Star Wars Battlefront II. It started in October when the robotic General Grievous was added. The following month brought the legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. The same update brought the planet Geonosis as a new map. Even better for Star Wars fans, the characters are voiced by their official voice actors from The Clone Wars animated series. Count Dooku is voiced by Corey Burton.

The best is still yet to come for Star Wars Battlefront II players. February is the final month detailed on the roadmap DICE laid out in the Summer of 2018. That month may be the biggest one yet, bringing pre-Mustafar Anakin Skywalker. In addition, a “non-linear” brand-new mode will be introduced.

Star Wars Battlefront II is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.